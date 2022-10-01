3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000

Picture perfect home in the popular China Spring community! This practically new house has been so gently lived in you would mistake it for new construction. Arguably the best layout with a wonderfully open and airy living/kitchen area and yet has a separate flex space which could be a 2nd living, dining, library, music room or office - the options are endless. The isolated primary bedroom has extra plush carpet and ensuite bath. Dual sinks, roomy shower and ample closet space. The secondary bedrooms are each very spacious and share a guest bath. The laundry room is right off of the 2 car garage so it doubles as a mudroom. The Brentwood neighborhood has low HOA dues of $325/annually which provides access to a small community lake with a walking trail around it. Play area and fishing from a picturesque dock are also included. This community is completely built out so no more construction to worry with. Just a short commute to downtown, Baylor Univ., MCC, L3Harris, TSTC.