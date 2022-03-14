3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000

This lovely 1949 cottage style 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has been updated, upgraded and transformed into a wonderful place to call home. A secluded front porch, beautifully landscaped grounds and a dramatic stone fireplace await your guests as soon as they come inside. The interior has been designed for optimal space utilization, with a seamless floor plan and custom elements throughout. You will find the living area comforting with plenty of natural light, decorative fireplace and an office nook. The formal dining area has a large bay window, shiplap walls, and space to accommodate large gatherings. This beautifully designed kitchen features a white-washed brick backsplash with granite counter-tops, a natural color palette, a fun terra-cotta planter wall, stainless steel appliances, a gas range with a pot filler. Additionally, the kitchen features a perfect-sized breakfast nook with a built-in wrap-around bench and ample storage. In addition, the lot is covered with Texas Native pecan trees. The property has a long driveway for extra parking, a large fence in the backyard, and a shed for storage.