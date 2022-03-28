3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000

Calling all China Spring buyers! Check out this updated home in the highly desired Cougar Ridge development. This home has it all, and most of it has been recently upgraded. Some of the major upgrades include: new HVAC in 2017; new Anderson windows in 2020, extending all the way around the house (both double hung and gliding); new granite counter tops; continuous pest inspections and treatments; pre-emptive foundation repair this year, with transferrable lifetime warranty; new roof surface in 2021, Atlas Storm Impact Resistant Master Shingles; upgraded sprinkler system in 2021, and new front door and windows in 2022. Inside, you will have an open floor plan with high ceilings, massive natural light provided by the new windows, and a wood-burning fireplace in the corner of the living room. Kitchen consists of a breakfast bar, large pantry, and good sized dining area with a gorgeous backyard view. Isolated primary suite has great closet space, with a private bathroom, dual vanities, tiled shower and separate tub. Back yard is completely fenced with a covered patio and storage building. Perfect location, north Waco and China Spring ISD. Easy travel to town or country. Don't miss it.