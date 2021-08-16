Turn-key investment property in growing, hip East Waco close to the Brazos River, Downtown, McLane Stadium, Magnolia, etc. Coveted O-3 zoning permitting use as a short-term rental (AirBnb/VRBO) without the need of a Special Permit! This 3-bed, 1-bath accommodates 8 guests, comes fully furnished (including kitchenware, bedding, etc), ready to generate income right away. This has been a successful, licensed AirBnb garnering a 4.8-star rating over 17 reviews (search "The Lewis House Waco" for link to AirBnb listing). Updated kitchen & baths with granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, exposed shiplap, new windows 2020, newer HVAC & water heater (2017), in-home stackable washer/dryer. Don't miss out on a great opportunity in a rapidly growing area! This home is within walking distance of Lula Jane's, Brotherwell Brewing, 310's Outdoor Bistro, Revival Eastside Eatery, Waco Suspension Bridge, the Riverwalk, two playgrounds and the opening soon Bridge Street Plaza. Off-street parking for up to 3 vehicles.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000
