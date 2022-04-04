3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $312,000

Imagine a classic 3 bed 2 bath family friendly home that is move-in ready and located on a peaceful cul-de-sac and in the Mountainview Elementary area. Featuring two living areas, entertaining is made easy! This home has been recently updated, but retains so much charm. Updates include flooring, appliances, and sliding glass door. A spacious private patio area gives way to a fully fenced backyard. The two-car garage with side entry and long driveway features extra parking. This treasure of a home is one to see!