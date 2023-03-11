Looking for the perfect home in China Spring ISD? Look no further than the Brentwood subdivision that rests just minutes from surrounding schools and features its very own playground for your family's enjoyment. This home is near perfect and move-in ready! Just in time for the holidays! An open concept living/dining/kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances could be perfect for entertaining friends and family. The second story of this home features an additional bonus space that could be used as a second family room, game room, or study. Perfectly centered between the three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings for everyone's enjoyment. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home today!