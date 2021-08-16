3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $313,295

The Alcott is a two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2091 square feet of living space. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy prepping meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. the primary bedroom suite is also located on the main floor and offers a luxurious bathroom, complete with a large walk-in closet. The second floor highlights and open, versatile loft area, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. You'll enjoy added security in your new home with Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat, and locks all from your cellular device.