3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $313,295

The Alcott is a two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2091 square feet of living space. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a luxurious bathroom, complete with a large walk-in closet. The second floor highlights an open, versatile loft area, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. You’ll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home on select homes. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)