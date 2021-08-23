3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $314,900

Check out this charmer in the heart of Waco 5 minutes from Magnolia and Baylor! Built in 1906 this 3 bed 2 bath home sits on a corner lot of historic Sanger Ave; what used to be one of Waco’s main trolley cart streets. Oh the sights this front door has seen through the decades. Tall ceilings and large windows allow natural light to shine throughout the house, and the hardwood floors have been kept nicely! The master bed is situated downstairs while the rest of the bottom floor flows nicely to allow for lots of entertaining! Don't miss the storage spaces either. There are cabinets, closets, and attic spaces to fit all of your things! Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, one of which could be used as a guest/mother-in-law suite complete with it’s own kitchenette and outdoor deck! But that’s not all! A detached 3-car garage with a separate space for storage or a workshop allows for even more potential. This house has been fully redone since it was built in 1906. Between the new roof, new exterior paint job, and new energy efficient mini-split units, you don’t want to miss out on this home!