3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $315,000

Beautiful home built in 2016 located in Midway ISD at the end of a cul-de-sac. Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with approx. 1,688 sqft. The dining area that would be perfect for entertaining, this home has a open living area with a fire place, the seller mentioned it is the only home in the subdivision as they builder did not put in the rest of the homes. See a Isolated main bedroom with large walk in closet with a shower and tub. There is also a office space to get some work done in the comforts of your home. No need to worry about mowing the yard the HOA will take care of that, they also mulch once a year and clear flower beds twice a year. Close to Hewitt Elementary, 15-20 minutes from Shopping, eats Downtown Waco, Baylor and Magnolia.