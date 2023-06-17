Welcome home to the grand finale of your search! Midway ISD in the Surrey Village neighborhood. NO HOA! Quick easy access to I-35, connecting you to all that Waco has to offer including Magnolia and Baylor within a 10 min drive! Bright and inviting living room open to the kitchen and dining for easy entertaining. Kitchen features quartz countertops with an expansive kitchen island perfect for prepping and gathering around. Your isolated master suite features high ceilings, walk in closet, and soaking tub with separate tile shower. Well groomed yard with sprinkler system. Come view this house!