Welcome home to the grand finale of your search! Midway ISD in the Surrey Village neighborhood. NO HOA! Quick easy access to I-35, connecting you to all that Waco has to offer including Magnolia and Baylor within a 10 min drive! Bright and inviting living room open to the kitchen and dining for easy entertaining. Kitchen features quartz countertops with an expansive kitchen island perfect for prepping and gathering around. Your isolated master suite features high ceilings, walk in closet, and soaking tub with separate tile shower. Well groomed yard with sprinkler system. Come view this house!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rebuilt Café Homestead reopened Monday to record crowds at Homestead Heritage a little more than six months after a fire reduced the former …
A Waco couple is calling on the city for help after multiple cars have crashed into their driveway since they bought their home last year.
Bids are being solicited from contractors interested in overhauling the space at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue where Terry Black’s Barbecue pl…
Hundreds of Catholics walked together through downtown Waco in a Feast of Corpus Christi procession Saturday, a small step in a larger nationa…
A Lorena teenager has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.