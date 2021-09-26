3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $316,040

The Elmwood is a single-story, 2022 approximate square foot home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a versatile den or study. The study on the main floor is the perfect area for kids to finish their school work from the day or to serve as a home office. The beautiful kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.