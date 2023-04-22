Beautiful, excellently maintained home with the front porch you've been wanting! This turn-key home has a large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, 2 pantries, stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a breakfast bar area, and office nook. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace in the living room, crown molding, and 10 foot ceilings in kitchen, dining, living room, and master bedroom. Luxury vinyl planking goes from the living room into the owner's suite. Master bathroom features granite counter with double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet with custom shelves and drawers. Freshly painted inside and out, innovative steel security screen door that you have to see, gutters, and insulated garage doors. Backyard has covered patio, space to BBQ or lay in the sun, sprinklers for entire yard, landscape lighting and a large shed that is like new. 5 min to Walmart, 10 to Central Texas Marketplace, 15 to downtown Waco. So conveniently located and Robinson schools!! Refrigerator included. Come take a look!