New Construction Home! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home sits in a great location off of Robinson Drive which makes an easy commute. Having a grand entryway, this home is very inviting with beautiful finishes throughout. Open concept living room, kitchen, and dining room area great for entertaining while also having beautiful details including recessed lighting and trayed ceilings. In the kitchen, you will notice granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and a large island that creates a lot of room for storage. The main bedroom also has a trayed ceiling and recessed lighting with a grand main bathroom attached. Unique double vanities with granite countertops, a large tiled shower with a glass door, and a spacious walk in closet that has built in features for ample amount of storage are some of the beautiful work done to the bathroom. Each bedroom has trayed ceilings with plenty of closet space and beautiful flooring throughout. In the fenced in backyard, you will see a large back covered patio with a yard that is perfect for easy maintenance. Schedule a private showing today!