HELLO BEAUTIFUL! This stunning home with a midcentury modern flare is packed full of gorgeous updates and loads of character around every corner. Tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street just minutes from Lake Waco, this spacious home is the perfect mix of classic and new from original hardwood floors, wood beam ceilings, cozy woodburning fireplace, window seats, French doors, and beautiful built-ins coupled with numerous, modern updates to include a beautifully renovated Kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new fixtures, brand new deck, and an abundance of double paned windows leaving no shortage of natural light. With over 2600+ sq feet, you’ll find two spacious living rooms, a large Formal Dining, oversized bedrooms, and ample storage space to include two cedar closets and a massive storage room. Light and airy Kitchen has been recently renovated and boasts ample cabinet space, granite counters, wet bar area with sink, stainless steel appliances, a huge walnut butcher block island perfect for gathering around and entertaining, and a large breakfast area with a huge picture window. Even the laundry room is cute-as-can-be with black and white tile floors and a flex space giving you the perfect spot for an office nook or craft area. Enjoy entertaining family and friends on the brand new deck outback! Backyard is huge offering all the space to relax and play! There truly is so much to appreciate in this home and you’ll fall in love the moment you walk in. Schedule your showing today! ***OPEN HOUSE this Saturday 7/31 from 12pm - 2pm!!**
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000
