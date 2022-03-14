 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

Amazing home in South Overlook Subdivision features a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom detached guest home! This house has two living/dining rooms, laundry room, and upgrade galore! Primary bedroom has a bay window sitting area, walk in shower and garden tub. Home is shaded with oak and pecan trees, with additional 1 bedroom 1 bathroom detached guest house in the back, with separated kitchen and laundry! Would make a great rental property or perfect for guest! (1830 sq ft is the main home with an additional 660 sq ft guest home in the back) Seller added HVAC to guest home, overhauled the electrical service, added can lighting, sprinkler system plus more. All appliances stay and back home comes fully furnished. Back yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining guest! Phenomenal home inside and out, truly one of a kind!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Waco radio personality Rich Richardson remembers Sept. 11, 2021, as the day that COVID-19 changed his world and his last memory before a 26-day coma that followed.  Six months later, and three months into physical therapy meant to get his arms and legs back to their normal function, COVID-19 continues to shadow his world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert