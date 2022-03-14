Amazing home in South Overlook Subdivision features a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom detached guest home! This house has two living/dining rooms, laundry room, and upgrade galore! Primary bedroom has a bay window sitting area, walk in shower and garden tub. Home is shaded with oak and pecan trees, with additional 1 bedroom 1 bathroom detached guest house in the back, with separated kitchen and laundry! Would make a great rental property or perfect for guest! (1830 sq ft is the main home with an additional 660 sq ft guest home in the back) Seller added HVAC to guest home, overhauled the electrical service, added can lighting, sprinkler system plus more. All appliances stay and back home comes fully furnished. Back yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining guest! Phenomenal home inside and out, truly one of a kind!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000
