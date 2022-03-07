 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in South Overlook Subdivision! This house has two living/dining rooms, laundry room, and upgrade galore! Primary bedroom has a bay window sitting area, walk in shower and garden tub. Home is shaded with oak and pecan trees, with additional 1 bedroom 1 bathroom detached guest house in the back, with separated kitchen and laundry! Would make a great rental property or perfect for guest! (1830 sq ft is the main home with an additional 660 sq ft guest home in the back) Seller added HVAC to guest home, overhauled the electrical service, added can lighting, sprinkler system plus more. All appliances stay and back home comes fully furnished. Back yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining guest! Phenomenal home inside and out, truly one of a kind! Buyer to do all due diligence and to confirm details as advertised.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment. But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.

Waco ISD's new Paul Tyson Field dedicated Friday

Waco ISD's new Paul Tyson Field dedicated Friday

Waco for the moment has two stadiums named for high school football coaching legend Paul Tyson, a $9 million brand new one dedicated Friday and the original fronting Lake Air Drive destined to give way to a county-operated equestrian center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert