Move-in ready two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features 1922 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room a versatile dining or study off to the side. The eat-in breakfast area flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen complete with soft close cabinets and drawers. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. All the bedrooms in this home are located on the second level, which has a spacious loft area that opens to the second floor patio. The spacious master suite offers a nice master bathroom complete with rain shower head and large walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms and full bathroom are located upstairs. Gutters and smart thermostat have been added.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $324,800
