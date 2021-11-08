Beautifully remodeled single story ranch style home in Waco Texas! This home has it all from new flooring to new windows and new appliances. It’s a three bedroom two bath with a formal dining space living room and an additional space that could be used as a playroom/entertainment room. This home has beautifully separated spaces while also maintaining somewhat of an open concept throughout. The extra space off the living room/kitchen boasts a beautiful wood-burning stove and would be great to host a pool table amongst some other fun creativity. The master bathroom has been beautifully tiled and has a dual showerhead to include a rain shower head. The kitchen and bathrooms are adorned with quartz countertops and new cabinets. This is a must see and sits just off Bosque and only a minute or so to HWY 6 and less than 5 minutes to the Bosque and Valley Mills Drive Intersection. This is the location to be so get your showing scheduled ASAP!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $324,900
