3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

Do not miss out on this one, they seldom come along. Enjoy the quite life with convienience of all you need, HEB, Target and many restaurants and shopping are close by. There is very little maintenance as the HOA takes care of front yard and sprinkler system. Enjoy the view on your back patio, as you have morning cup of coffee or your favorite beverage. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is emmaculate and well maintained and features walk in shower, plenty of storage. and a gorgeous wood burning fireplace that captivates the living area. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, and the master bathroom has a walk in shower, large soaking tub, double vanity and a private toilet. Plenty of storage in the kitchen and the laundry room is separated just off the kitchen. As a bonus, the property has access to the gorgeous community pool and clubhouse. This move in ready could be your new home!