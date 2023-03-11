Spacious, well-maintained home in Surrey Village and the coveted Midway School District. The brickwork on the exterior is stunning and the open-concept layout within is inviting. This newer home has high ceilings throughout, an ample master bedroom, a gorgeous master bathroom, and a spacious kitchen. You are within minutes of downtown Waco and have quick access to I-35 for those spur-of-the-moment weekend getaways. Schedule an appointment with your local REALTOR today.