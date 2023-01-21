3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

Immaculately maintained and tastefully appointed home in one of the best locations available in the Waco area. Only minutes from Baylor and the amazing downtown Silo District. You'll have all the amenities in Waco right at your fingertips with the feel of a country setting. The Lakes at University Parks subdivision is highly desirable and very much in demand. You'll enjoy the walking trails, kayaking, fishing and much more! With a modern, open concept design this home is perfect for entertaining and enjoying time at home. The kitchen is modern with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The primary en-suite is a generous size and has a large walk in closet. The backyard is completely fenced and ready to host many barbecues for years to come!