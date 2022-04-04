 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

Location Location Location! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located right in the heart of Waco and so convenient to EVERYTHING! Recently remodeled this two-owner home features so many amazing upgrades including luxury vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, a new water heater, beautiful marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, and fresh interior paint and crown moulding. Not only does this lovely home feature a formal living room, formal dining room, and den with gas burning fireplace, you also get TWO bonus areas-a bright and airy sunroom as well as a bonus room of the kitchen that would be perfect for a playroom, home office, or studio space. Schedule an appointment soon to see this charming home in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Waco.

