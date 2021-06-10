3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

Meticulously maintained is the best way to describe this unique property. With a beautifully tree covered lot and tucked away behind an electric gate, you will love the convenience of this location and the privacy it has to offer. The home has two living spaces, a dining room, and a half bath all downstairs...a great set up for entertaining. Upstairs is the master bedroom and two other bedrooms, along with great storage space in the closets and extra attic space. There is a detached 1.5 car garage built in 2012 that has heat & AC, electricity, recessed lighting, a sink, and epoxy floor...every workman's dream! The roof was replaced in 2018 and the upstairs AC unit is about 4-5 years old. The backyard has a storage shed, a covered patio, beautiful landscaping, and more trees than you can count! This house was built by Steve Patrick and has only had two owners since. Hurry and become the third! View More