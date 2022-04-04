3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

This delightful home sits on an oversized, private, fully fenced lot in Chalk Bluff, very near the river and no close neighbors behind you. The kitchen features built-in eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, and like the rest of the home, lots of natural light. The master suite is spacious, has dual vanities, a large soaker tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. The side-entry garage has an overly long driveway to allow you to store an RV or trailer. Roof is less than 2 years old. The back yard has a lot of trees, large patio, above-ground pool, fire-pit brick patio under the trees and is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors. Boat slip and dock access is available.