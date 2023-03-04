This China Spring ISD home hits all the right notes! This floor plan with its high ceilings in the downstairs living area creates a spacious environment for large or small gatherings PLUS an additional upstairs flex space would be ideal for a home office, second living area or game room depending on your personal needs. Imagine prepping dinner in the u-shaped kitchen and then gathering around your table making memories and celebrating state championships! Continue the fun outdoors under the patio and set up a game of corn hole in the backyard and enjoy the summer evenings. There is plenty of room to add a fire pit under the stars or even a pool! You know the 3 car garage will go to good use! Don't miss this opportunity to start your next chapter and write your next song in this competitively priced home!