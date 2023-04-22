Welcome home! This new construction features an open area floor plan with a great kitchen with plenty of custom-made cabinets, granite countertops, and a beautiful island. It is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Separate laundry area, plenty of storage space. The main bedroom offers an ensuite with a big shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. A separate laundry room. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two bedrooms. Conveniently located just a minute from I-35, easy access to Dallas, Austin, the mayor two hospitals in Waco, Baylor University, MCC, and TSTC. Minutes from downtown Waco and plenty of restaurants and shopping close by. Come and take a look at it and you will be pleasantly surprised. A must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900
