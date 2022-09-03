 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900

Check out this beautiful 2 story home located in the Brentwood subdivision in China Spring! It's almost new and well maintained! Upon your entrance, you are welcomed into a big hallway that leads you into the living room. The open concept opens into the dining area and the large kitchen that features gorgeous granite countertops with a tile backsplash. A half bath is found under the staircase. Make your way up to the second floor to find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is a great size with a private bathroom that has a bathtub and walk-in shower. There is also two closets and a double vanity sink. Adjacent to the bedroom is the laundry room for your convenience. The guest bedrooms are a good size with a guest bathroom located on the second floor. After touring the property, step outside to explore the backyard. You will find a privacy fence with a detached "Man Cave" that has electricity and a window unit! Do you have kids bored at home or want to walk at a park? Lucky for you, there is a community park that is walking distance from the property. There is pavilions, a water splash pad, a playground, and a pond where you can fish! This home has so much to offer and won't last long! Contact your local Realtor TODAY to schedule your showing!

