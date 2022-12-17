 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $332,500

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $332,500

Looking for the perfect home in China Spring ISD? Look no further than the Brentwood subdivision that rests just minutes from surrounding schools and features its very own playground for your family's enjoyment. This home is near perfect and move-in ready! Just in time for the holidays! An open concept living/dining/kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances could be perfect for entertaining friends and family. The second story of this home features an additional bonus space that could be used as a second family room, game room, or study. Perfectly centered between the three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings for everyone's enjoyment. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert