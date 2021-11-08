3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $334,500

Lovingly remodeled central Waco home is waiting for you! Stunning 3 bedroom/2 bath has it all with recent updates throughout including kitchen, dining bar, gas cooktop/range, copper apron sink & vent hood, black pearl leatherette and butcher block counters, glass tiled backsplashes, large dining room with kitchen pass-through, wood-burning tiled fireplace, walls of windows, built-in 12 foot banquette with storage that also converts into 2 twin beds. Also, recent shiplap accent the restored original oak floors, paneled doors, completely renovated bathrooms with glass enclosures, a soaker tub, dual master vanities and a cedar lined master closet. 3rd bedroom could be an office featuring a pull out full size Murphy Bed. Extras also include a tankless water heater, huge patio with fire-pit, accent mural and a dog run. Just down the street from the original Magnolia Shop and about 10 minutes from all downtown attractions including Cameron Park/Zoo, Magnolia Market/Silos, Brazos River, Baylor Stadium and much more. Don't let this uniquely wonderful home get away! ***Buyer and buyers agent to verify all square footage, school and tax information.