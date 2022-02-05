This beautiful home is located on a corner lot in China Spring. 3B, 2B, 2 car garage. Well maintained home is like new. Side entry garage with spacious backyard perfect for family gatherings. Gutters, sprinkler system, wood-burning fireplace on the back porch. Features include an open concept floor plan with tile wood flooring throughout, double ovens, large island with gorgeous granite countertops. Plantation shutters throughout. Isolated master with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and closet. This home won't last long. Schedule your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
Sandy and Frederick Trombley knew the vacant house that had charmed them to Waco was a great historical treasure, and also a great big mess.
A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed “mall-to-mall” will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from …
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
Veteran sheriff's office investigator battling brain cancer with help from friends, McLennan County colleagues
Michael Hutchinson had plans to go camping with his new wife, Stephani, to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary and his 55th birthday.
A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.
A man who stabbed a woman at a Waco convenience store Friday night has been hospitalized after a bystander at the store shot him with a handgu…
The city of Woodway’s new 5,000-square-foot dog park, Woof-way, is one of the few public places dogs are allowed to run, jump, sniff and play …