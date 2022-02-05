3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $335,000

This beautiful home is located on a corner lot in China Spring. 3B, 2B, 2 car garage. Well maintained home is like new. Side entry garage with spacious backyard perfect for family gatherings. Gutters, sprinkler system, wood-burning fireplace on the back porch. Features include an open concept floor plan with tile wood flooring throughout, double ovens, large island with gorgeous granite countertops. Plantation shutters throughout. Isolated master with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and closet. This home won't last long. Schedule your private tour today.