If you are looking for a country feel, but not far from town, look no more! You will love the views from your front porch and the luxury of a larger lot so you do not feel close to your side neighbors. The house was well built, completed in 2018, and well maintained ever since. Upon entering the home, you step into an open living, dining, and kitchen area. You have nice windows along the back wall with views of your private backyard. The master bedroom is isolated on one side of the home while the two secondary bedrooms and bath sit on the other side. You have nice laminate wood floors throughout the living spaces and bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and utility room. There are so many upgraded features in this home including foam insulation, a covered patio, gutters, sprinkler system, and fully fenced backyard. You don't want to miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $335,000
