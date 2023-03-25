Built in 2019, this beautiful new listing has been well loved by only one owner. Sitting on an oversized lot, the brick and siding home has a quaint curb appeal that beckons you to come in and relax. Inside, the wonderful open concept living, kitchen, and dining room create the perfect space to entertain and visit with your guests. The large kitchen island, granite countertops, and sleek tile backsplash add up to a lovely area that you will be excited to spend time in cooking. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom that will make you say wow! The large centered shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet will provide you the perfect place to unwind! The laundry room provides a convenient door to the hallway as well as an additional entrance through the master bath. Outside in the back yard you will enjoy a great covered patio with an extended bricked space. This area is ideal for having BBQs and enjoying time with your family.