3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $335,000

Come look at this huge 3BR 2BR and 2 car garage home in the South Waco area. This home is over 2200 sqft and still has a huge backyard. Hard wood flooring through, all granite countertops and so much more. This home also has a formal dining room and wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom is 20×20 and an amazing master bathroom WOW... This home has an iron fence around the whole property with an electric gate.

