3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $339,000

Brand New Farmhouse Home in Bosqueville ISD, This home features a spacious living room that opens to kitchen with large island that's great for cooking and entertaining, stainless appliances, large pantry, dining area with large windows, isolated master with private bathroom featuring dual vanities with tons of counter space, walk-in shower, large master closet, two additional bedrooms with a very spacious guest bathroom, foam insulation makes this home energy efficient, beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout, covered patio with fully fenced backyard and sprinkler front & back, located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This home is located in a great school district just minutes from town. Hurry and set up your private showing!