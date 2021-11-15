 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $339,000

Come see this this beautifully restored 3 bed / 3 bath home located in the heart of Waco. Masterfully designed to fit all of your family needs, this gem offers a unique space with a variety of different accommodations to fit your every need. Equipped with two living / sitting areas, conveniently located bathrooms, and multiple flex spaces for office, nursery or mud room. The updated en suite features a large bedroom with a custom bathroom and closet, as well as original refinished hardwood floors that flow from room to room on the second level of the home. Come enjoy the large deck spanning the length of the front of the home which provides a quiet peaceful atmosphere to enjoy family and friends. Don't miss out on the character of this beautiful home.

