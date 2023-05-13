Introducing our stunning new construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, designed with contemporary flair and attention to detail. This beautiful house boasts an open floor plan with a light-filled interior, creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. The spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen are perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and an expansive island with seating. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and glass-enclosed shower. The two additional bedrooms share a full bath and provide plenty of space for a growing family or visiting guests. This energy-efficient home also includes a separate laundry room. Located in a desirable neighborhood with convenient access to I-35, shopping, dining, and entertainment, this house is the perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $339,900
