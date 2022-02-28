 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $34,000

Investors Delight!! Great opportunity for any Investor! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with detached garage. Sold AS-IS. All highest and best offers to be submitted by Wednesday March 2nd by 12:00 noon. Buyer and buyer's Agent to verify all information. 10% earnest money required on all offers.

