 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $344,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $344,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $344,000

New Construction in the growing area near, Baylor, Downtown, Parks and the Zoo. Beautifully done home, that is near completion. Ready to view. Square Foot measurements are based on builder's floor plans, buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert