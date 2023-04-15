Amazing new listing in an established neighborhood zoned to China Spring ISD! This beautiful brick home has so much charm and curb appeal with its warm colors and cheerful landscaping, that it will excite you to take a tour inside! Upon entering you will be welcome by a large open concept living, kitchen, and dining room. The brand new hardwood floors throughout the home are absolutely stunning. To the right is a huge bonus room with French doors that could be proposed as an office, play room, sitting room, or even craft room. The possibilities are truly endless with this versatile space. The oversized living room has a great flow into the kitchen and dining room providing the perfect space to host and entertain guests. The sleek kitchen showcases granite countertops, artistic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall are two bedrooms and a bathroom. In addition is the generously sized master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Here you will find your oasis retreat where you can relax. The bathroom offers dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk in closet! Enjoy time in the back yard under the covered patio with friends and family!!