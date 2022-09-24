3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $345,000

Brand new build in the South Fork subdivision! This new 2022 construction has only been lived in for two months as the current owners are being relocated for work. Because of this, there is still 9 months left on the full home warranty! The beautiful brick home sits at the end of a cul de sac and backs up to a wonderful green space that will not be built on, which gives this property even more charm. Inside you first see a formal living room that is filled with natural light from the huge window. The open concept kitchen and living room offers you tons of space to relax, enjoy, and entertain!. The kitchen showcases a large island, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. There are three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite is accompanied by an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and generously sized walk in closet. This property is one of the larger lots in the neighborhood and has several beautiful mature shade trees. As a bonus in the backyard, there is a new Tuff Shed that will be staying with the sell of the home! This is an amazing opportunity to live in a wonderful area and own a brand new home! Call us today to see this beauty in person!