3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $345,000

This beautiful custom home is calling your name! Its located in the new addition of Swan Lake. The home offers many of the sought after southern charms in the color features throughout the home. When you enter the home you are welcomed by a grand open living, kitchen dining area. The large island in the kitchen will be perfect for indoor entertainment. The kitchen coffee bar adds to charm of the room. The master bedroom offers a unique feature of having the laundry room right off the master bathroom. So no more fighting about putting the clothes in the hamper. The spacious glass shower in the master bathroom adds an elegant feel. When you step outside you can envision the possibilities in the spacious backyard. It is perfect for entertainment.