Move-in ready 3 bed/2.5 bath two story home in Foxborough neighborhood. Light & bright open living with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and wood flooring throughout first floor. Kitchen features gleaming granite counters, SS appliances, rich Espresso cabinetry, and open dining room. Private primary bedroom up boast separate garden tub and shower, walk-in closet, and double vanity. Secondary bedrooms + large Gameroom up. Neutral color palette throughout will accommodate nearly all furniture and styles. Enjoy TX BBQ under shade of your covered patio or your favorite outdoor games in your own backyard. Minutes to outdoor recreation at Lake Waco, trails at Cameron Park, or local shopping and dining in downtown Waco.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000
