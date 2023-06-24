This new build by Barn Light Homes has that "cozy cottage" feel and fits in perfectly in one of Waco's newest repurposed neighborhoods. Only a short hop to City Center, Baylor, steps from the Zoo, Cameron Park, and don't forget about the Silos. The ideal floorplan has a flair for modern design, with a touch of "fresh and practical" thrown in for fun. Large open living area that's perfect for entertaining. The huge granite island is the focal point of the kitchen and has enough room for everyone to gather around and chat while you prepare those gourmet meals, or at least your favorite queso dip. Isolated master bedroom features dual vanities and granite countertops, tiled shower and needed privacy. This home is not completey finished but it won't be long.