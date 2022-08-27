3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,900

225 SWAN LAKE DRIVE AWAITS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY! This beautiful and well-maintained home is available for the first time since it was constructed. Only being 3 years old it has all the features and amenities of a new home. With plenty of space to entertain, the living room welcomes you right in to its open floor layout with easy access to the kitchen and dining room. Some of the features this home includes are granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and custom cabinets with tons of storage. Huge windows that bring in plenty of natural light that help brighten up the living spaces. Transition yourself to the spacious backyard, it features a large covered patio with a custom painted mahogany wooden fence. This 3/2/2 with an office is located at the very end of the cul-de-sac, with no neighbors behind you, it has everything you could want and more! Make the call today and schedule your very own private showing!!! NO HOA.. BOSQUEVILLE ISD