Welcome to your neighborhood with a country feel. This beautiful house, built in 2020 offers modern comforts in a serene environment. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it provides ample space for comfortable living. The open-concept layout, large windows, and vaulted ceilings for natural light create a seamless flow throughout the home, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom is a true retreat, offering privacy and relaxation. The ensuite bathroom features dual vanities, providing convenience and ample space. The roof was replaced this past June. This home looks like a brand-new build! One of the highlights of this property is the large fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor activities and hosting gatherings. The sprinkler system takes care of the beautiful landscaping already in place. The property is on a street with only a few homes ensuring a quiet and tranquil setting. The neighborhood has a country feel while being close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in nearby Waco. Home is located in the sought-after Bosqueville Independent School District (ISD)