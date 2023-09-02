Welcome to your neighborhood with a country feel. This beautiful house, built in 2020 offers modern comforts in a serene environment. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it provides ample space for comfortable living. The open concept layout coupled with large windows for natural light creates a seamless flow throughout the home, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom is a true retreat, offering privacy and relaxation. The ensuite bathroom features dual vanities, providing convenience and ample space. Roof was replaced this past June. This home looks like a brand new build! One of the highlights of this property is the large fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor activities and hosting gatherings. The patio was extended further to add even more room for cookouts. The sprinkler system takes care of the beautiful landscaping already in place. The property is situated on a street with only a few homes ensuring a quiet and tranquil setting. Home is located in the sought-after Bosqueville Independent School District (ISD)