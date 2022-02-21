3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,990

This wonderfully maintained home sits on a large, quiet cul-de-sac lot and has access to Falls Creek. Downstairs you will have a wonderful open concept kitchen and living room area, along with an extra space that you could make a formal living, dining, or play room. The pantry is huge and also includes space for your washer and dryer. Upstairs are your primary bedroom along with two others and another extra space to make your own, with access to the 2nd floor balcony. The hot tub comes with this house and gives you opportunity to enjoy countless hours of relaxing no matter what time of year it is. Sendero Springs is located close to almost everything you can imagine, especially Amazon, Hello Bello, Central Texas Marketplace and BSW Hillcrest. Come see this magnificent home today!