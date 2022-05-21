3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000

Spacious, elegant, well-maintained, 2-story home in the China Spring ISD sits on almost a quarter of an acre. The kitchen is a joy to work in… it has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, title backsplash, pantry, and a lot of natural light. The master suite supports a large bedroom, dual vanities, separate jetted tub and shower. The “loft” bonus space at the top of the stairs is ideal for a family room, game room, hobby room, etc. The covered back patio is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying a morning cup of coffee or tea.