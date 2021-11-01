This is a fantastic property! Have you been looking for room to spread out? This home has 5 acres!! Well cared for, original owner, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1777 sq ft home built in 2001. Lots of kitchen cabinets, spacious dining room, master has a large walk-in closet and big full bathroom. Back covered patio with a large concrete area with a built in smoker for the BBQ lovers out there. Extra large outbuilding on a concrete slab with a front and rear entry garage door, approximately 28 X 35...plenty of room for a workshop, storage, hobbies. Seller is in the midst of moving out so excuse the clutter in the photos. You will be happy with this home, come take a look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000
